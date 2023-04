If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil 's (NYSE: XOM) stock performance has been better than all of its closest peers over the past year. That's a great showing, but investors need to step back and look at the bigger picture. While Exxon has been doing well of late, the story isn't necessarily as good as it sounds.Over the past 12 months, a $1,000 investment in Exxon's stock would have increased to $1,325, looking at stock-only returns. Peers BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) all come in below that figure. U.S. peer Chevron notably pulls up the rear, turning $1,000 into roughly $990. Adding in dividend reinvestment, which is total return, doesn't materially alter the performance story here though it does push an investment in Chevron back into the black at $1,020.Continue reading