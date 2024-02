If You Invested $1,000 in Green Thumb Industries in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

As one of the largest cannabis businesses by revenue, Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is an obvious candidate for being a leading investment. But, as with many of the budding industry's competitors, the bear market was not kind to this stock.While the new bull market could well help to undo some of the damage, and while the company could be on the mend even without it, it's important for investors to get an idea about just how volatile one of the more stable and more serious cannabis stocks can be. So let's do a quick calculation and determine how much money you'd have today if you had invested $1,000 in Green Thumb three years ago.Unfortunately, early 2021 wasn't the greatest time to invest in Green Thumb for reasons what were largely beyond its control. Your $1,000 purchase of its shares three years ago would now be worth only around $350. If you'd bought shares of an index fund and reinvested the dividends, you'd have closer to $1,320 instead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel