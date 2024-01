If You Invested $1,000 in Intel in 1980, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

The hardest part of long-term investing and earning 10x or 100x returns is waiting. There are companies that generate those returns, but for a stock to 10x it first needs to double, then triple, then quadruple, and so on.One stock that's generated a 25,210% total return (or, with dividends reinvested) since 1980 is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). The chipmaker has had a rough few years but it was one of the best stocks for decades, turning a $1,000 investment to start 1980 into $252,200.INTC Total Return Price data by YCharts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel