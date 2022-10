If You Invested $1,000 in Lemonade at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies that recently did initial public offerings (IPOs) were all the rage in 2021. Every day, a newly public company saw its stock rocket higher.One company that enjoyed early success was Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the upstart insurer looking to flip the industry on its head. The company has an appealing mission, aiming to be an insurer with brains and a heart. However, it has undergone turbulence during the past year-and-a-half.A $1,000 investment at its IPO would have taken you on a roller-coaster ride. Here's why.Continue reading