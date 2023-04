If You Invested $1,000 in Lemonade in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Compared to 2020 and 2021, it's evident that today Wall Street has soured on what were some of the most exciting and innovative tech stocks. Take insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), for example, whose shares are down a whopping 93% from their all-time high price of $183.26 reached in January 2021. The stock skyrocketed in the first six months after it went public, but it's a different story now. If you invested $1,000 in Lemonade at its initial public offering in July 2020, you'd be sitting on a balance of just $187 right now, translating to a loss of more than 81%. For comparison's sake, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is up 23% during the same time. What's been going on with this fintech stock in recent years? It's difficult to understate Lemonade's monster growth in recent years. Between 2019 and 2022, revenue jumped from $67 million to $257 million, customers increased from 643,000 to 1.8 million, and the premium per customer grew from $177 to $346. These are the kind of remarkable gains that early investors were drawn to when Lemonade went public.