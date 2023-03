If You Invested $1,000 in Livent Stock a Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unlike gold and silver, lithium isn't commonly held by investors as a tangible commodity. Thankfully, there are a number of lithium mining stocks to choose from, several of which have decent trading volumes and represent respectable lithium producers with operations in the Americas.Among the top names in this category is Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which has significant operations in Argentina and Canada but is also expanding into North Carolina and China. Given the strong demand for lithium as a component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, one might assume that Livent stock should have zoomed higher during the past year. Yet, assumptions are often wrong on Wall Street, and there may still be an opportunity to capitalize on Livent's growth before the stock potentially takes off.Let's compare the spot lithium price to the price of a lithium mining stock like Livent stock. This will provide an example of how commodities and miners don't necessarily move in lockstep but can be correlated for brief periods of time. A year ago , lithium traded at around $60 per kilogram; it flew up to $85 in late 2022 before crashing below $50 recently.Continue reading