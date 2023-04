If You Invested $1,000 In MercadoLibre Stock In 2013, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2013, Venezuela was the third-largest market for Latin American e-commerce and financial technology (fintech) company MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), at 18% of total net revenues. Moreover, it was the company's fastest-growing geography. But today, MercadoLibre barely has a presence in Venezuela due to geopolitical issues.If you told me that a company would lose its third-largest and fastest-growing market, I would assume that company would be performing poorly. However, that's not the case with MercadoLibre. The company's revenue is up more than 2,400% over the past decade. MELI data by YChartsContinue reading