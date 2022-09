If You Invested $1,000 in PayPal in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being the first and now the largest digital payment processor in the world, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has made investors a lot of money. Shortly after its initial public offering, the company was acquired by eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2002, then spun off in 2015. Since then, PayPal has been operating as its own entity.While facing its fair set of challenges, including a 66% fall over the last year, PayPal has still managed to perform admirably for investors. Its 162% total return would have not only outperformed the S&P 500 but also turned a $1,000 investment in 2015 into $2,391 today. Right now, PayPal is trading near its lowest price in history -- around 36% less than its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) from its 2015 spinoff. Does its low valuation mean investors should buy PayPal stock now and expect it to deliver similar returns over the next seven years? Let's find out.Continue reading