If You Invested $1,000 in PayPal in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

The past few years have been a roller-coaster ride for growth stocks. One company on a wild ride is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). As the pandemic forced spending online and drove contactless payments, PayPal emerged as a clear winner. Its business was growing rapidly, and the stock price skyrocketed.However, the past year-and-a-half hasn't been so smooth. Challenging market conditions and a shift in strategy have weighed on the company's performance. For those investing in PayPal at the start of 2020, the returns have fluctuated wildly, reflecting the company's turbulent journey.PayPal saw staggering growth during the pandemic, which shifted consumer habits more toward online purchases. Over two years ending in 2021, the company added 122 million accounts, increased revenue by 43%, and surpassed $1 trillion in total payments volume. In February, management discussed doubling its active accounts and free cash flow by 2025.Continue reading