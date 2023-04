If You Invested $1,000 in Peloton Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Years from now , when stock market historians look back at the pandemic and its impact on certain businesses, perhaps no other company will make for a better case study than Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Once a Wall Street darling, this innovative fitness enterprise has seriously lost its luster. And the new CEO is trying desperately to turn things around. After Peloton's initial public offering (IPO) in September 2019, the stock soared -- momentum that carried through 2020. But it's been a wildly different story since then as the stock plummeted from its heights. Had you invested $1,000 in Peloton when it went public, you'd have about $360 right now. This represents a gut-wrenching 64% loss in roughly three-and-a-half years. The Nasdaq Composite, by comparison, is up 49% during the same time frame. What happened with Peloton? And should investors consider buying shares today? Let's take a closer look at this consumer discretionary stock.