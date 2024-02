If You Invested $1,000 in PepsiCo Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

With trailing-12-month revenue of nearly $92 billion, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is one of the biggest and most important food and beverage companies in the world. But surprisingly, most people don't realize just how big its portfolio of brands really is.When people think of Pepsi, they think of its portfolio of carbonated soft drinks. Its portfolio includes well-known names such as Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Crush, and more. And indeed, this is the biggest part of its business, with beverage sales in North America accounting for 31% of its total net sales.However, nearly 50% of Pepsi's operating income (through the first three quarters of 2023) came from its Frito-Lay division in North America. This segment owns well-known potato and corn chip brands such as Fritos, Lays, Doritos, and Ruffles.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel