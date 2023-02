If You Invested $1,000 in Prologis in 2011, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A dozen years ago, Prologis (NYSE: PLD) was created in a consolidation that kicked off a growth spurt, and the San Francisco-based real estate investment trust (REIT) has now become the largest owner of industrial properties on the planet.And along the way, a $1,000 investment made the day of the merger with AMB Property -- June 3, 2011 -- would be worth about $5,200. That's if the dividends were reinvested to help goose the total return of this logistics and dividend powerhouse.It's a total return that not only smokes two frequently cited benchmarks for REIT performance -- the CRSP US REIT Index and the S&P 500 itself -- but it just barely trails the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite over that time. Check this out:Continue reading