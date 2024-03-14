Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 11:45:00

If You Invested $1,000 in Riot Platforms Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

As the company's name implies, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) is a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner that's not afraid to show its revolutionary streak. Even as Securities and Exchange Commission  Chairman Gary Gensler continues to argue that Bitcoin is a "highly speculative, volatile underlying asset," Riot Platforms presses on as a relentless Bitcoin producer.Granted, Bitcoin is volatile, and so is Riot Platforms stock. Still, a right-sized stake in this ambitious Bitcoin miner could produce riotous results for crypto-amenable portfolios.There's no denying that a pre-COVID-19 position in Riot Platforms stock yielded outsized gains. However, riding out the peaks and valleys seems easier in hindsight than it undoubtedly was in real time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

