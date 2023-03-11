If You Invested $1,000 in Rivian Stock a Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every electric vehicle (EV) start-up wants to be the next Tesla, but this is easier said than done amid fierce EV market competition. It's even more challenging for a start-up like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which is trying to deliver powerful but pricey vehicles during a time of elevated inflation.As the hype-fueled, pre-inflation days of 2021 recede further into the rearview mirror, it's only getting harder to build a bull case for speculative upstarts like Rivian.Through the always crystal-clear lens of hindsight, it's instructive to consider the lost capital and (hopefully) gained wisdom that Rivian's loyal shareholders have collectively experienced. Then, the burning question becomes whether the stock has any real recovery prospects, or whether its investors will have nothing more than an expensive lesson in the end.