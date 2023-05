If You Invested $1,000 in Robinhood in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Market sentiment is usually the driving factor in a stock's price in the short term, so companies typically prefer going public during bull markets when investors are optimistic. Stock brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public at arguably the height of the market's euphoria in the summer of 2021.Unfortunately, the excitement has turned to fear, and Robinhood's stock is down tremendously. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of stock the day it began trading would have just $254 today.Before throwing in the towel, read this. There are reasons for hope, even if Robinhood carries a red flag that investors should know about.