If You Invested $1,000 in Shiba Inu a Year Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Can a meme stock be taken seriously and survive the test of time? That's the billion-dollar (or maybe I should say, billion-token) question as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) buy-and-holders place their bets on a canine-themed coin with scant real-world adoption but underdog appeal.Holding SHIB might be fun, but that doesn't mean it's easy. There's a certain victory in the fact that Shiba Inu is still here, yet the road to legitimacy -- and similarly, the path to a full penny -- is long, perilous, and strewn with would-be HODLers who couldn't handle the journey.If you're going to reflect on the one-year performance of a micro-priced altcoin like Shiba Inu, you'll have to train your eyes to pore over decimal points and rows of zeros. I'll save you the eyestrain -- SHIB's decline from $0.00001162 a year earlier to $0.000007144 on Oct. 3, 2023, indicates a bruising 38.5% decline. Hence, $1,000 invested in Shiba Inu would have been slashed to $615.