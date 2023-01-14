|
If You Invested $1,000 in SoFi Technologies a Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Fintech businesses had a rotten, no-good year in 2022, but SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) 12-month journey seemed especially perilous. Unlike traditional big banks, SoFi was in the crosshairs of two particularly downtrodden market sectors: technology and financials.It will, without a doubt, be painful for investors to look back at the past year and take stock of the damage done to SoFi Technologies stock. But 2023's story hasn't been written yet, and just maybe, shareholders are in a hole so deep that there's nowhere to go now but up.Anyone who invested $1,000 in SoFi stock in January of 2022 had unfortunate timing. The share price topped out at around $15 on Jan. 20, 2022, providing false hope after an already bruising 2021.Continue reading
