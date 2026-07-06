Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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06.07.2026 07:05:00
If You Invested $1,000 in SpaceX at Its IPO, Here Is What It Is Worth Today
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly known as SpaceX, opened at $150 on its first day of trading following its IPO. Had you invested $1,000 then, you'd have approximately $1,080 right now. No, that's not very impressive.But have some perspective! That's an 8% gain in a few weeks. Plus, SpaceX stock rocketed to a high of $225 before pulling back, so you'd have made a much larger profit if you sold closer to the top.But the real question moving forward is whether the stock will recapture that upward momentum anytime soon. Nobody can know for sure, but investors are probably best to consider SpaceX a long-term investment rather than a get-rich-quick trade. Here's why the stock could take time to deliver the returns investors hope for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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