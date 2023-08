If You Invested $1,000 in Stag Industrial at Its 2011 IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Dividend stocks can be excellent sources of passive income, and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is a popular one that has delivered for investors. Its high dividend yield and monthly payout schedule make it particularly appealing to income investors.Stag has delivered excellent returns for investors since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2011. The company benefited from the rise in e-commerce, which drove strong demand for the types of properties it leases. If you had invested in Stag during its IPO, you would've outperformed the S&P 500 index in the years since.Stag Industrial is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates industrial properties across the U.S. To enjoy the special tax treatment of a REIT, it's required to distribute 90% of its taxable income to shareholders each year. Stag owns 562 buildings across 41 states; warehouses and distribution centers comprise 86% of its portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel