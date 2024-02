If You Invested $1,000 in T-Mobile US 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

A decade ago T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) had just closed its $1.5 billion all-cash buyout of the Metro PCS prepaid service provider. Its first attempt to merge with Sprint was just around the corner, and the game-changing series of "Uncarrier" policies was in full swing.Big Magenta has come a long way from that crossroads. What if you saw long-term promise in the unconventional telecom carrier back then, invested a cool $1,000, and held on tight until February 2024?Let's have a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel