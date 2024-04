If You Invested $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor in 1997, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) became the first Taiwanese chipmaker to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 8, 1997. It went public at a split-adjusted price of $5.27 per American depositary receipt, and a $1,000 investment in that IPO would be worth nearly $24,000 today.During the 26 years and six months since its U.S. debut, TSMC grew into the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. It's now impossible for the top fabless chipmakers -- including Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- to produce their smallest, densest, and most power-efficient chips without TSMC's foundries. Let's look back at TSMC's history, how it outlasted its rivals, and where it might be headed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel