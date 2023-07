If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

With a market cap of $913 billion as of July 19, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has clearly become one of the largest and most followed businesses in the world. And this has all happened in a relatively short time, after the company was founded just 20 years ago. Thanks to this meteoric rise, Tesla has made some investors lots of money. Those who were smart enough to put $1,000 into this top electric vehicle (EV) stock as recently as just five years ago would have $13,500, translating to a monster gain of 1,250%. The Nasdaq Composite Index, by comparison, climbed just 83% during the same time. While it's unrealistic to assume that Tesla can come even remotely close to repeating this performance in the next five years, that doesn't necessarily mean it will be a bad investment. Let's run through what makes this a compelling company to own, as well as why investors might still be hesitant. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel