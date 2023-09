If You Invested $1,000 in This Stock Long Before Warren Buffett, Here's How Filthy Rich You'd Be Today

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, has outperformed the S&P 500 index each year on average for more than 50 years by investing in stable so-called value stocks. Buffett tends to avoid technology stocks because he prefers to invest in businesses he understands, particularly those producing strong profits and those returning money to shareholders. But it just so happens that one tech stock, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), ticks both those boxes in a big way. Apple was founded in 1976, and it was first listed on a public stock exchange in 1980. However, Buffett's company didn't buy its first share in the company until 2016, when it was a mature, proven business. He has continued to buy the stock as recently as this year, and it now makes up almost half of Berkshire's $352 billion investment portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel