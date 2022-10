If You Invested $1,000 in Tilray Brands 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been more than a year since Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) merged with cannabis producer Aphria. The combined entity is now the top marijuana business in the Canadian pot market, eclipsing both Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis in revenue. And it's still looking to get bigger, focusing on the European and U.S. pot markets.How would you have done if you had invested $1,000 into Tilray's stock a couple of years ago, before the company's big merger?On Sept. 30, 2020, shares of Tilray closed at a price of $4.85. If you had invested $1,000 into the company back then, that would have been enough to acquire approximately 206 shares. Today, that investment would be worth around $570. That's a loss of 43% over a two-year period. Although that's worse than the S&P 500's performance (it has gained 9%), Tilray stock has done better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which has fallen 45% during that time frame.