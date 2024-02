If You Invested $1,000 in Virgin Galactic Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Unlike Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is publicly traded and has no shortage of hands buying and selling the stock on a daily basis. However, Virgin Galactic 's long-term performance has been less than stellar.Still, eager traders might find excitement in the idea that Virgin Galactic stock's moon shot could be a "better late than never" type of event. Yet, beyond late-liftoff dreams, informed investors ought to consider whether Virgin Galactic has the financial wherewithal to thrive in the long term.Five years ago , easy-money policy was the norm, but special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) weren't yet the phenomenon they'd become in 2020 and 2021. Also, the idea of investing in private space flight stocks hadn't quite taken off yet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel