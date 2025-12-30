NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.12.2025 03:00:00
If You Invested $10,000 at Each Market Top of the Last 60 Years, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
With consumer confidence plunging to a 17-month low in December, many fear a recession is imminent. And with the S&P 500 notching a new all-time high this month, some think that markets have nowhere to go but down as their economic fears become reality.Maybe, although as the legendary investor Warren Buffett has said, it's futile to try to predict the market's next move. Still, what if the bears are right and a meltdown is right around the corner?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!