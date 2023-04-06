|
If You Invested $10,000 in 3M a Decade Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
If you invested $10,000 in 3M (NYSE: MMM) a decade ago, it would be worth roughly $9,900 today. If you only look at the starting point and ending point, you might conclude that 3M has done a lot of nothing over that 10-year time span.That, however, is not true at all. Here's a closer look at what's behind the numbers and why conservative investors might want to tread with caution around this industrial stock.The first thing to note in the performance previously mentioned is that it is for the stock price only. 3M pays a dividend and has increased it every year for over six decades, making the industrial icon a highly elite Dividend King. When you include dividend reinvestment into the picture, which is the total return, that $10,000 investment would have turned into $13,300.Continue reading
|ROUNDUP: 3M versprüht Optimismus mit Prognose und Aktienrückkauf (dpa-AFX)
