29.10.2022 13:15:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in 1997, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is now in its 25th year as a publicly traded company and the pioneer in life sciences office space appears positioned for more solid performance.The San Diego-based real estate investment trust (REIT) provides specialized lab and general office space to more than 1,000 tenants in the nearly 75 million square feet it leases in what it calls "innovation cluster locations" in and around Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, suburban Maryland, and North Carolina's Research Triangle.If you had plunked down $10,000 on Alexandria at its 1997 initial public offering (IPO) you'd have a total return -- that's capital gains and dividends growth -- of about $160,000. Here's an illustration of just how much effect dividend payouts have on an investment.Continue reading
