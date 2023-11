If You Invested $10,000 in Alphabet In 2004, This Is How Much You Would Have Now

Even the greatest of market-beating giants will run into speed bumps along the road to game-changing investment returns. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, has had a storied journey on the stock market that should inspire confidence in long-term investors. While the annual returns have certainly seen their share of volatility, a bird's-eye view reveals a landscape marked by robust growth and resilient recoveries.Take a moment to consider the broader picture that emerges from Alphabet 's lifetime performance figures. The broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, has tripled in value since Alphabet entered the market as Google in August 2004. But if you bravely invested $10,000 in that game-changing initial public offering (IPO), your investment would be worth more than $500,000 in the fall of 2023:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel