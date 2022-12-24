|
24.12.2022 13:58:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was listed in May 1997, so this year marked its 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company. It was a pioneer of online sales back then, and although e-commerce still remains central to its business, it has expanded into other markets to become one of the largest companies in the world.As we come to the close of 2022, Amazon stock is down by 50% year to date amid the broad sell-off in the technology sector, but any investor who bought the stock at its initial public offering (IPO) and held on is still sitting on astronomical gains. Let's look at exactly how much they've been rewarded so far and consider where Amazon stock might go next.Continue reading
|16.12.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.11.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
