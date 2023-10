If You Invested $10,000 in AMD Stock In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Lisa Su became CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) in 2014. During that time, AMD faced an uncertain future, and many investors believed it was going bankrupt.However, semiconductors typically take three to five years to develop, and knowing that, Su forged a new path for the company soon after taking the helm. By 2018, AMD emerged from penny stock status, and a bull market in the stock would take the company's stock to massive gains in subsequent years.If an investor bought $10,000 worth of AMD stock on the first trading day of 2018, that shareholder would have approximately $100,000 today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel