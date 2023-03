If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Anyone who follows Warren Buffett knows that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks as the biggest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. And it's not even a close contest. Apple makes up a whopping 43.6% of the portfolio, including shares owned by Berkshire subsidiary New England Asset Management. Bank of America comes in a distant second place at 9.2%. However, Apple wasn't always such a huge holding for Buffett. Berkshire only initiated a position in the stock around seven years ago. It's been a big winner along the way. Just how big? If you invested $10,000 in Apple when Buffett first bought the stock, here's how much you'd have now .