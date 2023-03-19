|
If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Anyone who follows Warren Buffett knows that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks as the biggest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. And it's not even a close contest. Apple makes up a whopping 43.6% of the portfolio, including shares owned by Berkshire subsidiary New England Asset Management. Bank of America comes in a distant second place at 9.2%. However, Apple wasn't always such a huge holding for Buffett. Berkshire only initiated a position in the stock around seven years ago. It's been a big winner along the way. Just how big? If you invested $10,000 in Apple when Buffett first bought the stock, here's how much you'd have now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
