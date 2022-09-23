|
23.09.2022 12:50:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Axsome Therapeutics 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Biotech company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has been one of the hottest stocks this year, rising 36% in value. That's particularly impressive given that the stock market is down and the S&P 500 has declined by 20% so far in 2022 as of this writing. Bolstered by the Food and Drug Administration's decision last month to approve Auvelity as a treatment for major depressive disorder, the company has given investors plenty to be bullish about.But five years ago, Axsome may have looked like just another risky biotech stock. Here's a look at how much you could have made on the stock if you had made a leap of faith back then and invested $10,000 in the business.In September 2017, you could have bought shares of Axsome for less than $5 per share. Even if you paid a little bit more than that -- $5 per share precisely -- your investment would still be worth about 10 times that amount today. In just five years, shares of Axsome have skyrocketed by 824% to around $50 a share as of Sept. 22. A $10,000 investment back then would be worth around $82,000 today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
