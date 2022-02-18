|
18.02.2022 12:00:00
If You Invested $10,000 in BioNTech 2 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
A few years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) wasn't exactly a household name. Since then, however, this biotech company has been closely linked to a product that has at least been mentioned in every household -- and that's the coronavirus vaccine.Big-pharma Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech in the early days of the pandemic to develop and commercialize the product. Today, this vaccine -- Comirnaty -- is a leader. In fact, it accounts for 70% of vaccine doses distributed in the U.S. and European Union through early February.BioNTech shares revenue with Pfizer. But the vaccine is such a megablockbuster that the deal still injects billions of dollars into BioNTech's coffers. BioNTech reported more than $15 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2021, and its shares have reflected these successes.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
