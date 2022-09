If You Invested $10,000 in BlackRock in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you want to build life-changing wealth in the stock market, you can't go wrong with a buy-and-hold investment approach.Buying and holding shares of high-quality companies is paramount to investing success because you let your returns compound over time. In fact, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the best investors of the modern age, has compared building wealth to rolling a snowball down a hill -- it grows larger the further down it rolls.One top-notch company that has been successful in the past few decades is the asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK). BlackRock is a massive player in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) space and has done a spectacular job of growing its business over the years.Continue reading