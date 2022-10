If You Invested $10,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has been a top healthcare stock to own for decades. It had eight blockbuster drugs last year that generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue, including top-selling cancer drug Revlimid, which brought in nearly $13 billion all on its own. The company has gotten bigger over the years via acquisitions, and it also rewards investors with a generous yield that pays 3% per year.But has this been a good investment to own lately? Below, I'll look at how much you would have made from a $10,000 investment in the stock five years ago and whether it's a good decision to invest in the business today.At the end of October 2017, shares of Bristol Myers closed at $61.66. A $10,000 investment back then would have been enough to purchase just over 162 shares of the company. This past Tuesday, shares of Bristol Myers were trading around $73, which would put the value of those shares now at $11,839. That comes out to a return of just 18% over a five-year stretch.Continue reading