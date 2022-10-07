|
07.10.2022 12:42:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Canopy Growth In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) first began trading on the NYSE back in 2018. At the time, there was lots of excitement surrounding the company, and marijuana legalization was just months away in Canada. That would also end up being the year where beer maker Constellation Brands invested $4 billion into Canopy Growth.It's unfortunately been a bumpy ride for the cannabis company since then. How much would a $10,000 investment in Canopy Growth back then be worth today? And has the stock become a better buy over the years?Canopy Growth's stock began trading on the NYSE in May 2018 (it has since moved onto the Nasdaq). At the end of the month, it closed at a price of $28.37. If you bought the stock then, a $10,000 investment would have allowed you to purchase approximately 352 shares of the business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
