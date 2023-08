If You Invested $10,000 in Capital One During the Pandemic, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Earlier this year, Warren Buffett invested in Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) for the first time and cut back on other bank stocks, like US Bancorp. The move may have taken some by surprise as the bank -- the ninth largest in the country with some $469 billion in assets -- has been a spotty performer over the years. Over the last 20 years it has posted an annualized return of about 3.6%, and over the past 10 years, the annualized return is just 4.6%. Both of these numbers trail the S&P 500. However, during the past three years, Capital One has doubled the large-cap benchmark index, posting an annual return of 17.2%. As one of the largest credit card issuers, Capital One has benefited in recent years from a pandemic-led surge in digital spending, and it should continue to take advantage of the gradual shift to digital payments. It is also dirt cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 8 while trading with a price-to-book ratio of just 0.73. Maybe those factors appealed to Buffett, the chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel