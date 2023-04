If You Invested $10,000 In ChargePoint In 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Billions of dollars are pouring into electric vehicles (EVs) from around the automotive industry, making it the likely long-term future of transportation. Charging station company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) went public in March 2021, and investors flocked to the stock.Unfortunately, the early bird didn't make out too well. Had you invested $10,000 in ChargePoint in March 2021, you'd have just $2,881 today to show for it. But it's not like ChargePoint is the only growth stock that has taken a beating. Most growth stocks are well off their highs of 2020 to 2021.So, is ChargePoint poised to electrify your portfolio from these low prices? Pump the brakes and read this before buying shares.Continue reading