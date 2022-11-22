|
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. No shares were actually sold at that price, and its stock started trading at $381. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade.Coinbase's stock surged to $429.54 later that day, which would have temporarily boosted the value of your investment to nearly $11,300. Unfortunately, that also turned out to be Coinbase's all-time high.As of this writing, Coinbase's stock trades at about $45 -- so your $10,000 investment would be worth less than $1,200 today. Let's see why Coinbase initially attracted a stampede of bulls before getting devoured by the bears.Continue reading
