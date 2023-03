If You Invested $10,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks took off during 2020 amid the early stages of the pandemic. Buying during that time led to significant profits for some investors. One of the stocks that benefited from that bullishness was CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a Cathie Wood favorite. The gene-editing company has enormous potential and can help transform the healthcare industry.But now that the hype has cooled and growth stocks are struggling, how much would a $10,000 investment in CRISPR back in 2020 be worth today? Below, I'll look at that, along with whether the stock is a good buy right now.On March 2, 2020, CRISPR's stock opened at a price of $54. By January 2021, amid the meme stock hype, shares of CRISPR reached highs of more than $200, and the stock was looking like a fantastic buy. However, CRISPR, along with other growth stocks, has gone on to crash since then, and today it's trading at less than $50.Continue reading