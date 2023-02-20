|
20.02.2023 11:12:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Devon Energy 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
If you invested $10,000 in Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) one year ago, you would have around $10,900 today. If instead you had bought ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), you would have nearly $14,900. The same investment in Chevron (NYSE: CVX) would have netted you about $12,500. To understand why Devon Energy has lagged so far behind, you only need to look at the dividend.Devon Energy has a huge yield of around 6.2% today. That compares favorably to Exxon and Chevron, which have dividend yields of 3.1% and 3.6%, respectively.But Devon's yield was over 8% not too long ago. The stock price did shoot higher to push the yield lower (yield and stock price move in opposite directions), but the decline was a result of a lower dividend payout.Continue reading
