20.04.2022 17:21:40
If You Invested $10,000 in DiDi Global in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China's largest ride-hailing company, went public on June 30, 2021, at $14 per share. But the stock now trades at about $2 -- so a $10,000 investment in its initial public offering (IPO) would only be worth $1,400 today. Let's revisit DiDi's precipitous decline and see if there's any hope left for the bulls.A few days after DiDi's public debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly ordered the suspension of new user registrations for all 25 of its apps. Shortly afterward, all of DiDi's apps were removed from China's mobile app stores.The CAC cited vague cybersecurity, data protection, and national security concerns as its main reasons for cracking down on DiDi, but the platform's existing users could still access their downloaded apps.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
