If You Invested $10,000 in Digital Realty 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

If you invested $10,000 in Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) one year ago , you'd have a little less than $8,300 today -- not a good number. And it compares even less favorably to putting $10,000 into alternative investment options, like the S&P 500 Index, which would be worth roughly $9,300, or the average real estate investment trust (REIT), which would get you $8,800 or so. And yet, now looks like a particularly compelling time to consider buying Digital Realty. Here's why.The world is not filled with straight lines but sine curves. That's particularly true on Wall Street, where the pendulum between good and bad performance can be particularly acute and distressing. Over the past year, Digital Realty's stock has clearly been on the downswing, lagging behind the REIT sector as a whole and the broader market. But sometimes bad news can be good news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading