If You Invested $10,000 in Doximity's IPO, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in an IPO is never a sure thing. This year will mark a decade that Meta Platforms (previously known as Facebook) has been public. Its 720% returns since its IPO likely have many cautious investors wishing they could have a do-over. However, being conservative would have helped them dodge a bullet with another social media stock, Twitter, which is down 19% since it went public in 2013.Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is a bit of a cross between social media and healthcare (its network is for medical professionals), and it had its IPO last year. Its investors have already experienced lots of volatility, with both a boom and a bust period. Below, I'll look at what a $10,000 investment in that IPO would be worth today, and whether the stock is worth adding to your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading