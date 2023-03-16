|
16.03.2023 15:07:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Exact Sciences in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) is a cancer diagnostics company with promising long-term potential. Its Cologuard non-invasive test can detect colorectal cancer and help save lives. The company also has tests for other types of cancer as well. Last year, it generated record revenue of just under $2.1 billion -- more than four times what it reported back in 2018. Would investing in the stock back then have paid off for investors today? Below, I'll look at what a $10,000 investment in Exact Sciences made in 2018 would be worth now, and whether the healthcare stock is a good buy today. Five years ago, at the start of March 2018, shares of Exact Sciences were trading at around $44. At that price, a $10,000 investment would have bought 227 shares. Fast-forward to today and the value of that investment would be around $14,500. That amounts to a 45% return, which is almost identical to the S&P 500's performance during that time frame. Continue reading
