If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high.But investors who braved the volatility were handsomely rewarded -- shares rebounded after oil markets recovered to fuel tremendous profits in 2022 when oil prices surged. A $10,000 investment would already be worth more than $29,000 today.The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry. Here is how ExxonMobil investors have fared since 2020 and what it could mean for them moving forward.