If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in April 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Most investors would be happy to more than double their money in an investment in less than three years' time. If it were easy to do this, however, everyone would be. That said, those that bought ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) in April 2020 have seen a massive stock gain. Here's why so many people overlooked the opportunity.A $10,000 investment in energy giant Exxon's stock at the start of April 2020 would be worth around $28,000 today. In percentage terms, the shares have risen more than 180%. It's just the start of 2023, so the holding period here is a few months shy of three years. If you look past the meteoric meme stock price rises of recent years (which have largely proven to be unsustainable), that kind of gain in just three years is simply incredible!Image source: Getty Images.