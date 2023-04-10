If You Invested $10,000 in Gilead Sciences in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top HIV treatment company that has a bright future ahead. But in the past decade, it's been a bit of a bumpy ride for the business as its top line hasn't always been growing. Would investing in the stock 10 years ago have been a good move for you? Here's a closer look at how the stock has fared when compared to the markets during that stretch -- and whether it's a good buy today.In 2022, Gilead's top line was flat as a drop in COVID-related sales offset gains the company achieved in other areas of its business. But sales of $27.3 billion were still up 22% compared to 2019, before the pandemic. And there's more growth on the horizon for Gilead as the company grows its oncology and HIV business, particularly with the Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of Sunlenca (lenacapavir). The twice-yearly injectable for HIV has the potential to become a blockbuster drug, with analysts projecting that it can bring in $1.5 billion in revenue at its peak. Continue reading