If You Invested $10,000 in Green Thumb Industries in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The promise of long-term growth has attracted many investors to the cannabis industry. And one of the top multi-state operators (MSOs) out there today is Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF).The company is in 15 U.S. state markets and has 77 retail locations. Its sales have grown significantly over the years -- although things have slowed down in the industry of late.Here's a look at how you would have done if you bought shares when Green Thumb went public and if the stock is a good buy today.Continue reading